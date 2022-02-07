Gracie Johnson was crowned Cosby High School homecoming queen last Thursday evening. Gracie, a CHS senior, is the daughter of John and Deanna Johnson.
She is a member of FFA and also a member of the Lady Eagles basketball and soccer teams. Gracie’s escort for homecoming was Iverson Poe. Poe is the son of Jake and Kisha Poe.
