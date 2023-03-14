Guns, cash and drugs are displayed that were seized after Cocke County Sheriff's Office narcotics agents served a narcotics search warrant in Newport Tuesday, March 14. Arrested was Kenneth Thomas Harwell, 43.
Cocke County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant Tuesday at 780 Shropshire Road in Newport and seized a dozen guns in addition to drugs, cash and counterfeit currency.
Cocke County Sheriff's Office narcotics agents served a narcotics warrant at a Newport residence Tuesday morning that netted a significant cache of illegal weapons in addition to drugs and cash being seized.
In all, CCSO narcotics agents seized a dozen firearms, including a Romanian-made AK47 and sawed-off shotguns, in addition to heroin, methamphetamine, $3,386 in cash as well as counterfeit money.
Arrested during the raid at 780 Shropshire Road, located in the Edwina community of Newport, was Kenneth Thomas Harwell, 43.
According to the sheriff's office, Harwell was charged with the sale and delivery of schedule I, sale and delivery of schedule II, possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The sheriff's office indicated that this has been an ongoing issue and was very satisfied to have made this arrest.
Harwell, according to the sheriff's report, was located in the residence and served with the warrant and later placed under arrest.
Weapons seized in the raid were:
Wasr AK-47
Anderson AR-15 rifle
DMPS AR-15 rifle
Harrington & Richardson 12 gauge shotgun
Winchester Model 1300 12 gauge shotgun
Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun
Winchester 37A 12 gauge shotgun
New England 20 gauge shotgun
Ruger 10/22 rifle
Savage .243 rifle
Smith & Wesson 38 special pistol
Taurus .40 caliber pistol
In addition, ammunition and other firearms-related equipment was seized as well as counterfeit currency.
Drugs seized included 3.5 grams of heroin and a quantity of methamphetamine.
