This pan holding large items, including furniture, had remained full at the Centerview Convenience Center for almost three weeks when this photo was taken. This is an ongoing problem around the county.
Note: This article is the first in a series of articles about the county’s ongoing trash problems at the convenience centers.
NEWPORT - Trash has been a major concern in Cocke County for several years, and so has the ongoing problem with the contracted trash provider. The county has had a contract with a company to transport all Class I waste to a landfill outside the county since 2012.
Initially, the contract was with Tidi Waste, which has now merged with GFL Environmental, Inc. The Cocke County Sanitation Board is hearing numerous complaints about convenience centers being full, or having to close because there are no available dumpsters for trash to be left.
Unemptied dumpsters and trash overflowing at landfills is because it is not being picked up and taken away, which is the job of GFL per the contract the county has with the company.
Jennifer Arms, of the Sanitation Board, reported that $94,708.10 was paid to GFL in August, and the problems are still not being resolved.
Landfill Supt. Chandler Hembree said that dumpsters and pans are not being emptied in a timely manner and it has remained an ongoing problem. He said his office has maintained a running log of calls made to GFL asking for dumpsters to be emptied.
In the past, there have been no repercussions to GFL, but after the Sanitation Board received a copy of contract with the waste transporter, it was found that the agreement has provisions for a $100 penalty if the company fails to provide services within 24 hours after they have been requested. That would be a $100 penalty for each violation, and often, several calls are made each day with the county having 11 convenience centers.
Hembree explained that at the Irish Cut convenience center, there are three open top dumpsters on the edge of the landfill, he said that the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) said that if the containers are filled to the rim, then trash must be turned away.
“We have to go by the state guidelines,” he explained. “When trash gets out here on the ground, we are facing significant state fines. They can shut us down.”
TDEC can conduct surprise inspections, and those inspections are costly when any violations are found. TDEC could even close a location if they found it to be in violation of environmental laws.
The contract with GFL is running out in December, and the county will be taking bids on the job. However, there is not a company within the local vicinity that can do everything that the contract with GFL entails. The contract can be broken up, and bids accepted for different aspects of the agreement.
Quality Waste, also located in Morristown, can do some of the duties, and may be interested in bidding on parts of the contract, the board said.
Sanitation Board Chair Tony Heavner said that he believes that the county should become self-sufficient. According to his calculations and research, it would cost the county about $1.3 million to buy its own equipment and to hire its own drivers. He took that idea before the county budget committee earlier this year, and they were not in favor of the idea at that time.
“We are not just sitting here doing nothing,” board member David Veridal said. “We are trying to find a solution and we are looking for the best answers.”
The Sanitation Board is an advisory board, and agreements must be approved by the county budget committee and the County Legislative Body.
When County Mayor Rob Mathis was contacted about the trash problems, he said, “All options are on the table. We must - and we will - find a solution.”
Multiple calls have been made to GFL Environmental, Inc., in Morristown to speak with General Manager Steve Cobb. No calls have been returned.
