For the second week in a row, the Tennessee gas price average saw a double-digit increase week-over-week. Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have risen 10 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.12 which is 22 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.18 more than one year ago.
"Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles," said Megan Cooper, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Unfortunately, it doesn't look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon. Global supply concerns continue to keep upward pressure on the price of crude oil, which is now closing daily above $80 per barrel."
The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose a nickel over the past week to hit $3.32. The primary driver of this surge remains the cost of crude oil, which is now closing daily above $80 a barrel. In August, the price of crude was in the low $60s per barrel.
