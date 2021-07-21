Residents are encouraged to take advantage of Tennessee’s new and traditional sales tax holidays which are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30.
The 16th annual tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1; while a new sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients, and prepared food will remain in effect through the end of the day on Thursday, August 5.
The new holiday includes the qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.