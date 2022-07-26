COVID is once again going to become an issue, said City School Board member David Perryman during a July 18 meeting at Newport Grammar School.
“You can just about plan on it,” Perryman said. “This variant is very transmissible, and nobody’s really doing anything to stop it so we’ve got the perfect storm going here, and the reason I’m bringing that up is the teachers are going to be the ones that are going to get really dinged, here, if we don’t have some kind of plan.”
Perryman said he does not know what that plan is, but that he thinks it should be discussed during the next meeting of the school board on August 15.
New tombstones are now purchased six months in advance, as positive test rates in Cocke County are rapidly climbing to the highest they have ever been. Between July 10 and July 16, nearly half of all COVID tests are coming up positive: 42.6% this week, compared to 10.7% for the same week last year.
As area hospitals once again face a bed shortage – recently a man was turned away following a suspected cardiac event, with wires and electrodes still connected in case he needs to quickly return, because the beds were full of COVID patients – Newport Grammar School will be affected as teachers inevitably contract COVID in the coming fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.