COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Legislative Body meeting for January has been moved to Monday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.
Commissioners were scheduled to meet Tuesday, Jan. 19 via Zoom, but that meeting could not be held due to lack of public access.
The CLB is following all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols put in place by Gov. Bill Lee.
In doing such, meetings must be announced in a timely fashion and access made public before they can be held.
Moving forward each meeting will be held via Zoom as well as Facebook Live.
To join the meeting through Facebook, search for the Cocke County Meetings page. There will be public access on this page, and an account will not be needed.
The public can make comments or ask questions through the messaging function for the first 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
Chairman Clay Blazer will monitor the questions and provide answers during that time.
During Monday’s meeting the body will approve a replacement for 4th District Commissioner Shalee’ McClure who stepped down from her post after being named County Clerk.
Commissioners will also discuss the Civil Service Board that oversees the Sheriff’s Office.
They plan to replace all three of the current board members who have served since the board’s inception.
