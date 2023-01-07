A Newport man, Bobby Burgin, was allegedly pulled from a car, beaten, left in a ditch and had his life threatened.
According to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Richard Hoover responded in reference to a call to central dispatch on Jan. 1 that a male had been involved in a fight and the other party involved stated they would be back to kill him.
Hoover located Burgin at 1416 Edwina Bridgeport Road knocking on the door to the residence trying to get help. Per the report, Burgin told Hoover that Terry Pack and Terry’s girlfriend beat him up alongside the road and would return to kill him. Burgin reported that he had been punched in the head multiple times, punched in the stomach, kneed in the back multiple times and kicked.
There is no mention in the report of what may have precipitated the alleged attack.
Deputy Hoover reported he could see Burgin, 63, was in pain and that there was a small cut on his left cheek, blood on his shoulder and he was missing a shoe. Hoover transported Burgin to Newport Medical Center in his patrol vehicle as his injuries were non-life threatening.
While at the hospital, Burgin provided more details via a written statement which Hoover states he assisted with as Burgin reportedly was having a hard time writing the statement on his own.
Burgin stated he was a passenger in a 2003 Ford Explorer being driven by Kenneth Jenkins when Jenkins came to a stop in the road near 1523 Edwina Bridgeport Road. Burgin states, according to the report, he was then pulled out of the vehicle by Terry Pack and Pack’s unidentified girlfriend while Terry Pack struck him in the stomach and then pulled him away from the vehicle and threw him into a ditch alongside the road.
Afterward, Burgin stated he was walking and running toward 1416 Edwina Bridgeport Road to his friend Hershel’s house when he was located by Terry Pack and his girlfriend and struck multiple times in the head and back with fists and hands while on the ground unable to defend himself. They left him lying in a field beside the road adding they would return and kill him.
Burgin also stated one of the two had a firearm present during the assault but was unsure which one due to being beaten up while he noticed the weapon.
According to the CCSO’s report, charges are being filed for aggravated assault for Terry Pack and charges will be filed for the female once she is identified.
