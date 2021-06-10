Packed streets
Buy Now

The streets of downtown Newport were packed this weekend as thousands of people enjoyed the 33rd Annual Harvest Street Festival.

 MATT WINTER

NEWPORT—On October 2-3, 2021, the streets of Downtown, Newport, Tenn. will be filled again with people, food, crafts and entertainment as an East Tennessee tradition continues!

Craft vendor and food vendor applications for the annual Newport Harvest Street Festival are now available at the new Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce office located at 115 Mulberry St. Suite 200 or online at www.cockecountypartnership.com.

The Chamber looks forward to hosting this year's festival with some of their repeat vendors, as well as new ones that have committed their attendance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.