NEWPORT—On October 2-3, 2021, the streets of Downtown, Newport, Tenn. will be filled again with people, food, crafts and entertainment as an East Tennessee tradition continues!
Craft vendor and food vendor applications for the annual Newport Harvest Street Festival are now available at the new Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce office located at 115 Mulberry St. Suite 200 or online at www.cockecountypartnership.com.
The Chamber looks forward to hosting this year's festival with some of their repeat vendors, as well as new ones that have committed their attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.