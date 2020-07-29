COSBY—A Cosby man was injured Tuesday afternoon after police reports say he lost control of his vehicle following a brief pursuit from law enforcement.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver as Spencer Eugene Grooms, 30, Keener Road.
On Tuesday, several first responders were dispatched to the area of Hartford Road and Greasy Cove Road, in reference to a single vehicle accident just before 4 p.m. that afternoon.
Upon arrival, THP Troopers learned Grooms was fleeing from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office when he lost control of his 2002 Mercedes-Benz and struck a utility pole.
Grooms’ vehicle then overturned before coming to a rest on its top.
Grooms sustained injuries and was airlifted to the UT Medical Center. He was discharged later that evening.
Charges are pending for driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, seat belt violation, violation of financial responsibility and failure to exercise due care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.