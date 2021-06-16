Washington, DC—Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger introduced the No Vaccine Passports for Americans Act in the House of Representatives. This bill would prohibit any federal COVID-19 vaccine passport or similar system of tracking individuals for proof of vaccination and prohibit the United States from working with 3rd parties, such as airlines, to develop or impose these restrictions.
The bill also implements a five-year ban on government vaccine mandates for vaccines first authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through Emergency Use Authorization and prohibits vaccine discrimination in employment, public accommodations, public transportation, or access to federal property. The Senate version of the bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senator Ted Cruz
