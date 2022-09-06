NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) is still looking for two inmates who escaped while working with the litter crew on Industrial Road on Friday afternoon. Eric Scott Ballard and Christopher Lee Webb both had s well as probation violation charges.theft, drug, and driving charges as well as probation violation charges.

Most recently, Ballard had been charged with driving while his license was revoked, unlawful paraphernalia, and the sale, delivery, manufacture or possession of drugs in Nov. 2021. Webb was charged with a probation violation on Aug. 2. According to Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball, both men had been in trusty positions for several months.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.