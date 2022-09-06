NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) is still looking for two inmates who escaped while working with the litter crew on Industrial Road on Friday afternoon. Eric Scott Ballard and Christopher Lee Webb both had s well as probation violation charges.theft, drug, and driving charges as well as probation violation charges.
Most recently, Ballard had been charged with driving while his license was revoked, unlawful paraphernalia, and the sale, delivery, manufacture or possession of drugs in Nov. 2021. Webb was charged with a probation violation on Aug. 2. According to Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball, both men had been in trusty positions for several months.
On Friday afternoon around 3:10 p.m., Ballard said he needed to use the bathroom, or he would “soil his pants.” At about 3:12 p.m., Webb said he needed to urinate. Both inmates, according to the report, entered the woods on the same side of Industrial Road directly across from the van used by the litter crew.
According to the report by Corrections Officer Ronald Rutkiewicz, he lost sight of the two inmates at about 3:22 p.m. He said he loaded the rest of the inmates into the litter crew van and spent 5 to 7 minutes trying to find Ballard and Webb. At 3:35 p.m., he said he notified dispatch that the two inmates were missing.
Rutkiewicz and the litter crew stayed on the scene until Lt. Wes Keyes arrived. Lt. Keyes was shown the area where the inmates entered the woods for K-9 tracking purposes. Rutkiewcz returned to the jail with the rest of the litter crew in the van.
Sheriff Ball said, “As of today, they are both still on the run. Officers and detectives are continuing to follow leads.” Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two escaped inmates should call (423) 623-3064 or after 8 a.m., call (423) 623-6004.
