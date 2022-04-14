COCKE COUTY—With early voting in full swing, county voters will see Mark McGaha's name on the ballot for Register of Deeds. He is seeking re-election to the position in the Republican Primary.
McGaha graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Tusculum University in 2012 and received his Masters Degree in Business Administration from Tusculum in 2014.
"I began working in the Register of Deeds Office in 2011 and was appointed Register of Deeds in 2016 after the retirement of Linda Benson. I was fortunate enough to be elected as Register in 2018," McGaha said.
The importance of proper record keeping has not been lost on McGaha as he strives to remain mistake free when recording documentation for county residents.
"Nearly every citizen will invest in real property at some point in their lives. Most of the time, it will be the largest investment these citizens ever make. Therefore, the integrity of these records is extremely important. It is vital in our office that documents are recorded, indexed, scanned and maintained properly in order for attorneys, banks, title companies and citizens to be able to find the documents they need.
"Mistakes in these areas can lead to serious problems, that is why it is important to elect someone with the knowledge and experience to hold this important office."
McGaha has made great progress in modernizing and streamlining the office's operations. Through grant money from the Federal Government, the office has been able to purchase a plat scanner/printer, which for the first time allows workers to scan and print plat maps.
Prior to this purchase the office could not print full copies of plats and had to pay an outside company to scan plats to ensure they were preserved and protected.
"Having the scanner/printer has allowed us to save money and provide a much-needed service to the citizens of the county," McGaha said. "We have also begun e-filing documents which allows banks, title companies and attorneys to electronically record documents, which is a faster and more efficient way of recording that reduces time and cost.
"Our office will have back scanned and digitized 50 years worth of documents by the end of this year. During my time as Register we have not only been able to catch up with the surrounding counties technologically but have also surpassed some as well. And lastly I have implemented a fraud alert system for the citizens of the county that would send the citizen a notification if anything is recorded in their name."
Any resident that would like to sign up for this service or learn more information, please contact the office at 423-623-7540.
"I am fortunate enough to run uncontested in this election but your complimentary vote and support in this election would be greatly appreciated."
