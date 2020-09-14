NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing charges after police reports indicate that he broke into Newport Grammar School on two separate occasions last week.
The male was identified as Joseph Childs, 22, Prospect Avenue. He was charged with burglary (two counts) and theft under $1,000 (two counts).
Newport Police Officers reported that on Friday, Sept. 11 they were dispatched to Newport Grammar School concerning a burglary.
Sgt. Justin Vinson along with Detectives Scott Lamb and Josh Holt spoke with Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow, who said the school had been broken into two times in two days.
Officers learned a male subject, later identified as Childs, broke into the school the first time on Wednesday night. Childs climbed through a window in one of the restrooms and then covered the window with cardboard.
Childs was seen on camera entering the area where Little Warriors program is held. He took a set of keys, an RCA tablet and two charging cables.
Childs then left the school.
He returned to the school one night later and was seen on camera spending nearly 40 minutes trying to enter the school before climbing through another window.
Childs walked through the library and reportedly stole a checkbook owned by Kim Costner, $40 worth of loose change and $200 worth of vinyl records.
Childs once again left the school and fled the property.
Officers confirmed Child’s identity and went to this residence on Prospect Avenue. Officers searched for Childs but he was not home at that time. However, they did recover a tablet at the scene.
On Sunday night Childs was taken into custody by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Childs following a traffic stop on Old Parrottsville Highway.
He was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex and his bond was set at $10,000.
