MORRISTOWN – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) reported that Christopher Webb has been captured. Webb was one of two inmates who ran off while serving with the litter crew off Industrial Road on Friday afternoon, September 2.
The CCSD and the United States Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force took Webb into custody near Exit 8 in Morristown. Webb was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for holding.
“The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the US Marshals Service, Morristown Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, White Pine Police Department, Newport Police Department, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the consolidated effort that captured Webb,” according to the press release from Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball.
“We cannot express our appreciation for the hard work and dedication that was committed to this apprehension of this escapee. Long hours and long days have brought this one to an end. Felony charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing,” Ball added.
The second escapee, Eric Ballard, is still on the loose. Anyone with information regarding Ballard’s whereabouts should call dispatch at (423) 623-3064. The CCSD is continuing to track Ballard and is following leads.
