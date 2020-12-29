NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff Office has arrested two individuals after they were found in possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen Christmas presents on Friday, Dec. 25.
Cocke County Sheriff’s officials identified the brothers as Franklin Ezra Shropshire, 36, and Phillip Luke Shropshire, 25.
On Friday, Lt. Max Laughter was dispatched to the area of McGaha Chapel Road concerning a vehicle accident where the driver of a stolen vehicle had rammed another motorist.
Upon arrival, Lt. Laughter observed a 2006 Honda Pilot that had crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado truck. A black Mercedes was also at the scene but had crashed into a ditch.
Deputies made contact with Luke Shropshire, who was inside the Honda Pilot and Ezra Shropshire who was inside the Mercedes. Both men were detained at the scene.
Deputies spoke with the owner of the Honda Pilot, identified as Shane Barton, 39, Warford Road, who said he and Josh Pittenturf were driving on McGaha Chapel Road when they found his Honda Pilot that had been stolen.
Barton said he attempted to block the roadway when Luke Shropshire struck his truck. Following the accident, Shropshire attempted to leave the scene but Pittenturf said he exited the truck and struck Shropshire in the head in order to get him to stop.
During the course of the investigation, deputies were able to determine the Honda Pilot was reported stolen from Tractor Supply in Newport on Dec. 24.
According to the report, deputies searched the Honda Pilot where they found numerous Christmas presents that Barton had purchased for his children. More presents were also found inside the Mercedes that was occupied by Ezra Shropshire.
In addition, several drug paraphernalia items along with a catalytic converter were found inside the vehicle.
Luke Shropshire was charged with theft of property over $1,000, aggravated assault (two counts), violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism over $500 (two counts) and driving on revoked license.
Ezra Shropshire was charged with theft of property under $500, vandalism under $500, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility and failure to appear (two counts).
