COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Sheriff's Office will be conducting traffic awareness checkpoints on February 25, 2021 at several locations across the county.
These checkpoints are in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office grant guidelines.
The checkpoints are to show enhanced traffic enforcement visibility to reduce speed, increase seat belt use and deter impaired driving.
The following locations will be the selected areas of enforcement and visibility:
Carson Springs Road from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Holt Town Road from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dark Hollow Road from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Locations and times may be changed by the onsite supervisor for reasons such as traffic crashes of weather.
