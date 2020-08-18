NEWPORT—The Cocke County Legislative Body met Monday evening where they approved several items including budget transfers made by the County Budget Committee.
The body approved the committee’s recommendation to place $500,000 into the county’s building maintenance line item.
The state gave Cocke County more than $1.3 million dollars to help with COVID-19 related expenses. There were several stipulations to how the money could be spent early on, but those have since been removed by the state.
CLB chair and budget committee member Clay Blazer told his fellow commissioners the money will be spent on several projects.
“In order for Heather (Heather McGaha Finance Director) to move forward she needed to move the money into a specific line item,” Blazer said.
“We discussed updating bathrooms in the county to be ADA compliant as well as replacing HVAC units. Circuit Court and Sessions Court also want plexiglass shields. We thought there were more constraints earlier on in terms of how we could spend the money, but that has been removed. We still want to address all the safety issues we can.”
Finance Director McGaha told the body money would be left in reserve in case the COVID-19 pandemic escalates further this fall and winter. She said the county could review the situation in January to decide how to spend the remaining amount.
Chairman Blazer said the money must be spent by June 30, 2021.
EMA Director Joe Esway approached the board about the need for substitute teachers this fall due to COVID-19.
He told commissioners the county’s COVID-19 task force continues to meet and addresses new issues as they arise.
Esway said the major focus for the committee has been the safe reopening of city and county schools.
“As you might imagine, our focus has been the safe and successful reintegration of our schools,” Esway said.
“We have tried to identify threats that may derail that plan. Having healthy and competent teachers is a must. There are currently 50 substitutes on record right now. Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, said we are 100 substitutes shy of the number needed.”
Esway hopes to tap into the available pool of county employees to find suitable substitutes.
He said each volunteer must pass a background check and take a two hour course held by Assistant Director Kelley.
“I have identified at least 28 people who could potentially serve that works for the county. That does not include any commissioners. We are trying to do anything we can to keep the doors of our schools open as long as we can.”
Esway and County Mayor Crystal Ottinger have already volunteered to become substitutes if needed.
During the meeting commissioners also approved a resolution that would fine out of county residents for dumping garbage at convenience centers.
Melissa Gossman, County Attorney, created the resolution at the request of the body. The resolution states that a fine of up to $500 can be imposed on an individual that is caught illegally dumping materials.
Individuals who live outside of Cocke County but still own property in the county can use the centers as long as they show proof of ownership for the property. A tax card or piece of mail will suffice as proof.
Partnership President Lucas Graham addressed the board seeking their opinions on a name for the new industrial park.
He suggested the park be named the Cliff W. Shults Innovation Park. Dr. Shults, a Newport native, graduated from Brown University and attended medical school at the University of Tennessee, Memphis. His residency was performed at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.
Later in his career Shults studied Parkinson’s disease. Shults passed away in February of 2007.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer said she would rather use a name that promotes Cocke County as a whole.
“I don’t want to glorify one person,” Blazer said. “I think we should use a name that promotes all of Cocke County.”
Chairman Blazer asked commissioners to consider a name for the park and bring their ideas to the body’s next meeting.
Graham said that design work and signage can be created once a name is chosen. He said grants can help cover those expenses.
Another item considered by the board was the hiring of a new purchasing agent for the county.
The position was newly created in the 2020-21 budget.
Mayor Ottinger interviewed several candidates for the position, but ultimately recommended hiring Jonah Coffey for the position.
The board approved the new hire.
The body also approved a bond refunding resolution put forth by Cumberland Securities.
Currently the interest rate on the county’s 2011 bond is at 2.2%.
The newly refinanced amount could bring the rate down to 1.25%-1.35%.
That would create a savings of around $150,000 for the county over the remaining payment plan for the bond.
The next CLB meeting will be held on Monday, September 21 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Cocke County High School.
Commissioners voted to hold all of their meetings at that location for the remainder of the year.
