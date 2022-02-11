NEWPORT—To ensure the safety and security of students, Cocke County High School will not be accepting Valentines deliveries to the school except through local florists. The florists have been given an allotted time and place in a secure area to distribute arraignments.
Deliveries will not be accepted through the office. Please make plans to use local florists, or simply wait until your child arrives home to distribute floral arrangements and gifts. Please be aware that no matter the circumstances, non non-business floral/gift deliveries will be accepted.
Also, please do not send balloons or stuffed animals as part of the floral arraignment.
