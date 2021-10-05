The Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District’s September board meeting was held last Thursday at 9 a.m. The meeting included a review of August’s sales and rates, as well as ongoing projects throughout the district.
JCCUD General Manager Tommy Bible’s report addressed rising natural gas prices across the globe, and he shared what that would mean for the district.
Bible recapped the district’s figures from August. The district served 8,101 natural gas customers in the month, selling 170,780 MCF (1 MCF = 1,000 cubic feet) of gas. The district has sold nearly 920,000 MCF from April through August, which is the highest volume sold in that timeframe since 1999.
Bible continued by addressing the state of the natural gas market. Last September, the cost of gas per Dekatherm was $2.57. This September, the rate rose to $4.37, and the projection for October is $5.84.
