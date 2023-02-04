When Newport Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, the driver related a harrowing account of what preceded the accident.
According to the NPD report, police were dispatched to Marathon on Cosby Highway regarding the vehicle crash. Upon arrival, William Cody was seen stumbling away from the crashed vehicles and entering the Marathon station.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, Melissa Noel, stated that Cody, her ex-boyfriend, was her passenger and that he had been holding her against her will. She stated Cody had shown up at her residence, trashed the house, and broke her phone before making her drive around.
It was confirmed that Cody had been served with an order of protection on Dec. 14, 2022.
According to the report, Cody was found inside the gas station where he had dropped a syringe on the ground. He was observed to be so intoxicated that he could hardly stand without falling and couldn’t speak without mumbling. Marathon employees stated, according to the report, that Cody had fallen about six times and was wandering aimlessly around the store, including going behind the cash register.
Cody was placed under arrest and charged with intimidation, domestic assault, drug narcotic offenses, public intoxication, violation of an order of protection and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
