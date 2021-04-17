NEWPORT—On Tuesday, April 20, and Thursday April 22, Newport Pediatrics will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds in the community.
The Pfizer vaccine will be give to teens that wish to be vaccinated on those days.
Parents and individuals 18 and up may also be vaccinated both days, and Moderna shots are available as well.
The drive-thru clinic will be held in the parking lot of Newport Pediatrics, which is located at 1829 Crowe Lane in Newport.
Those that wish to be vaccinated can request an appointment by contacting Newport Pediatrics through their website at www.newportpeds.com, on Facebook at Newport Pediatrics, P.C. or by phone at 423-623-0653.
The second dose of the vaccine will be administered on May 11 and 13. The same appointment times will be maintained on those days, but exceptions can be made to accommodate the individual’s needs.
Newport Pediatrics serves 400 16 and 17-year-olds in the community, but is holding the clinic to reach teenagers that are not currently patients.
