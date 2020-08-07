BYBEE—A mobile home in the Centerview community was destroyed by fire on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The Centerview Volunteer Fire Department along with the Cocke County Fire Department and Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the 2600 block of Highway 160, in reference to a structure fire Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, CCFD Lt. Steven Payne said the mobile home, owned by Kelvin and Kelly Holt, was fully engulfed by smoke that was showing from the eaves of the home.
Fire crews battled the flames for nearly four hours before leaving the scene at 4 a.m.
Lt. Payne spoke with the homeowners, who said they believe the fire started after their son lit a pencil on fire and reportedly dropped it onto the carpet.
No injuries were reported.
The estimated loss totaled nearly $200,000.
According to a social media post, the Centerview Volunteer Fire Department is accepting clothing donations for the family. For more information call (423) 465-2364 or (423) 465-2365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.