COCKE COUNTY—Many changes have taken place at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office since the beginning of the year. Long-time Chief Deputy Derrick Woods retired in December of 2020, and took a position with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
C.J. Ball now serves as Chief Deputy under Sheriff Armando Fontes, and Chuck Evans was promoted to the position of Major.
Several other deputies have been promoted over the years as well. They include Detective Captain Bob Schaff, Narcotics Captain David Robertson, Special Patrol Captain Eric Ramsey, Detective Lieutenant Daniel Smith, Detective Lieutenant Max Laughter, Detective Lieutenant Michael Whitmer, Patrol Lieutenant Wes Keys and Patrol Sergeant Zach Shelton.
