After months of gathering input from across the state on how Tennessee should fund its multibillion-dollar K-12 education system, Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn say they are close to finally revealing their plan for how the formula should be rewritten.
Supporters say the goal is to finalize the overhaul by the end of the legislative session. However, many inside the Republican-dominant General Assembly have not yet had a chance to pore over the new proposal. Lee and Schwinn promise the legislation will be shared Feb. 24, possibly leaving lawmakers with just a few weeks to take on the massive task.
“Time is running short,” Sen. Jon Lundberg, acting chair of the Senate's education panel, told reporters Thursday. “Candidly, I would have liked to have seen it this week but I’ll see it next week.”
While Tennessee lawmakers aren't under a deadline for when they have to adjourn, most of them are currently running for reelection and are eager to hit the campaign trail. This has placed pressure on them to wrap up their business as soon as possible.
