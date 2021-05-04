NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce with Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry recently announced a new collaboration with Aetna® to provide small businesses access to Aetna Funding Advantage® self-funded health plans at a significant discount.
TN Chamber Health offers businesses with two to 100 full-time eligible employees an average annual discount of $144 per employee. For a chamber business with 10 enrolled employees, that’s an average savings of about $1,440 a year.
Designed with small businesses in mind, Aetna Funding Advantage® offers many benefits including digital enrollment and a benefits administration platform, Attain by AetnaSM app, and free fitness classes through Peerfit®. When a claim is lower than expected, the business has the potential to get that money back, increasing their savings potential.
“Many small businesses in our chamber have asked for more affordable health insurance options. By partnering with the TN Chamber and Aetna, we are proud to offer TN Chamber Health,” said Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey. “We frequently hear what a challenge affordable health coverage is for small businesses, and this is an opportunity to obtain quality healthcare coverage and receive a sizeable discount for being a Chamber of Commerce member.”
If you are interested in TN Chamber Health, the Cocke County Partnership will be having a lunch workshop on June 3 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with TN Chamber and Aetna representatives to explain the Aetna Funding Advantage. This workshop will provide an in-depth explanation and offer the opportunity for small business owners to decide if TN Chamber Health is right for their business.
