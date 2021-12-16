The Newport Police Department responded to a call from a residence regarding a domestic assault. Police spoke to the victim, who stated that Alexander Thomas, age 23, had come to her residence unannounced and forced his way inside.
The victim stated that she and Thomas began arguing, and when the victim went to her room to get away from Thomas, he threw a box of Cheerios at her, striking her in the face. Thomas left the residence before police arrived and was found later at the Marathon station on West Broadway.
Police made contact with Thomas, who refused to comply with commands to place his hands behind his back. Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
