One man recently learned the old adage about choosing your friends wisely also applies to accepting Facebook friend requests.
According to a Newport Police Department report, on Jan. 14 the complainant (whose name was not fully provided in the report) spoke to an NPD officer regarding Dannion Niles messaging him on Facebook. The complainant stated he did not know Niles, but accepted his friend request due to having mutual friends.
The complainant stated Niles started messaging him, requesting $500 payment or he would message the complainant’s wife claiming he committed adultery.
According to the report, the complainant showed the messages where Niles was requesting the money and saying “tik tok.” Niles then threatened to go to the complainant’s residence as well. Niles also sent other messages requesting lower amounts of money ($400, $300) all through MetaPay to the complainant. Niles sent times to the complainant telling him the minutes he had until he sent messages to the complainant’s wife.
As noted in the report, Niles was contacted at his residence by NPD and admitted to sending the messages to the complainant and then blocked him when the complainant threatened to call the police.
Niles was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail. Upon arrival it was found Niles had an active violation of probation warrant. His phone was seized as evidence.
