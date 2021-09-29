Drug Agents with the Cocke County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division served a search warrant at 2219 Stoneview Way in Cosby. A search of a camper on the property reveled 12.42 grams of suspected heroin in five separate bags as well as 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in four bags.
Drug agents also located eight "hits" of LSD and $148 in cash which was also seized. The owner of the camper, Meghann Hill, as well as occupants Travis Wilkins, Morgan Cody and Sarah Sturm were taken into custody for Possession Of Schedule I (heroin) With Intent To Resale, Possession Of Schedule I (LSD) and Possession Of Schedule II (methamphetamine) With Intent To Resale.
Agents then conducted a search of a mobile home on the property which lead to the discovery of 0.49 grams of heroin, 1.70 grams of methamphetamine and 8.79 ounces of marijuana. The occupants of the mobile home, Potts and Richard Raines, were taken into custody for Possession Of Schedule I (heroin), Possession Of Schedule II (methamphetamine) and Possession Of Schedule VI (marijuana).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.