A request to turn down his music and offering some pizza likely did not have the response one local father expected from his son, who proceeded to discharge a firearm instead.

According to an incident report filed Saturday by Cocke County Sheriff Office Lt. Zach Magouirk, police were dispatched to 1870 Whitlock Road regarding a domestic dispute. The father, Milton Cordero, told police his son, Joshua Cordero, had been “throwing a fit” for most of the day and had fired several shots from a .22 caliber handgun that Joshua owns from the front porch.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.