Newport police recently arrested a man on charges of vandalism, shoplifting and drunkenness, but items found in his car were of a more potentially suspicious nature.
According to an NPD report, police initially responded to Weigel’s on Dec. 30 for a report of tires being slashed.
Police, per the report, spoke with a woman who said she went to use the restroom and found a white male beside her car and that her tire was flat. She stated the male asked if she needed help and she stated her father was coming to help her. She said the male told her he “likes helping women in distress.”
A description of the male was obtained from a security camera. The woman stated the male then got in his car and drove away. Officers were advised to be on the lookout for the suspect and his vehicle.
Later, according to the report, another officer was patrolling the area of West Broadway when he spotted the vehicle at Lucky Pawn Shop. At that time, the officer reports the vehicle was occupied by a female passenger who stated the male driver was inside the store.
The male matching the description, later identified as Lee Keirsey, was observed inside the store and was detained in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police unit and read his rights.
Asked about the incident at Weigel’s, Keirsey, per the report, admitted to slashing the tire and stated he did it because he was broke and did not have any cash. A consent to search the vehicle was given.
During the search officers observed rope, condoms, a leather belt with a pad attached to it and masking tape as well as a change of clothes.
Police then, according to the report, spoke with the female occupant of the vehicle. She said she was walking down Cosby Highway in front of Dixie Pawn Shop and stated Keirsey stopped her and asked her if she needed a ride and she said yes, that he could take her to North Carolina. She said Keirsey told her he had to go get gas money and would give her a ride.
An officer then went to the patrol car to check on Keirsey, who was found to have a small, individually wrapped piece of plastic containing a white powdery substance suspected to be one gram of cocaine. He also was found to have taken a pair of L4 Lifestyle sunglasses and a pair of SRP Gloves High Impact, valued at $42.98 from Weigel’s. The officer reports he appeared to be trying to pawn these items.
Keirsey was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident. The value of the damaged tire was placed at $150.
