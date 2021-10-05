Details on delta variant

The delta variant is the most-contagious mutation of the novel coronavirus and represents more than 50% of all new U.S. cases as of July.

Recovery from a previous COVID infection provides only minimal antibody protection from variants.

Studies have found efficacy rates of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine against the delta variant range from 64% in Israel, known for doing huge amounts of testing, to 79% in Scotland and 88% across the U.K.

It requires only a few seconds for delta to spread, and its patients, who generally are younger, and often sicker by the time they make it to the hospital. Unlike the original strain, which caused predominant symptoms of fever, cough, and loss of taste and smell, common symptoms of the delta variant — which carries twice the risk of hospitalization — are a headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever.

Pictured: electron microscope image of COVID-19 (yellow) emerging from the surface of a patient's cells (blue/pink)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health-RML via AP file

As of October 4, there were 312 active COVID-19 cases in the county, down from last week’s 384 cases. In the last 14 days, there have been 383 new cases reported in the county. Of those, 160 have been reported in the last seven days. Nine new cases were reported on October 4.

More than 33,780 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cocke County, covering just over 49% of the population. Of those, approximately 42.5% are fully vaccinated.

The CDC reports 16,692 new COVID cases in the past seven days across the state of Tennessee. As of October 4, there have been a total of about 1.24 million COVID cases in Tennessee. In total, 15,288 Tennesseans have suffered COVID-related deaths.

There have been about 6.85 million doses of the COVID vaccine administered across the state to about 3.6 million Tennesseans. About 52.8% of the state’s population has received at least one dose, and 46.7% are fully vaccinated.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.