The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR) will conduct an online public hearing Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 6 p.m. to review proposed amendments to the Blue Ridge Paper Products, LLC’s (d/b/a Evergreen Packaging) effluent discharge permit.
Public comments will be accepted through April 30, 2021. The permit sets limits and guidelines to the discharge of industrial, storm water, municipal and landfill leachate wastewaters into waters of the state.
Blue Ridge Paper has requested renewal of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) discharge permit for its facility located at the Blue Ridge Paper Products Wastewater Treatment Plant, located off Highway 215 (175 Main Street), in Canton, to receiving waters designated as the Pigeon River, French Broad River Basin.
Revisions include changes in current monitoring requirements at the Fiberville Bridge and removal of a color variance. North Carolina DWR agrees with the removal of the color variance, based on improved stream conditions noted during a reevaluation, including significant improvements to instream concentrations of color in the Pigeon River. North Carolina DWR concludes the variance is no longer necessary.
“Our local waterways are an essential part of our environment and economy as well as one of our greatest assets. They are too precious to pollute," said County Mayor Crystal Ottinger.
"Cocke Countians have fought hard for years to ensure that folks downstream of the Papermill have access to a safe and clean river. We cannot go backwards where the health of our waterways are concerned. I have called on multiple advocacy groups, state and federal elected officials and I am calling on each and every citizen of Cocke County.
"I am asking that anyone who is willing to please send in a public comment and demand advancements in the water quality of the Pigeon River. We must do all that we can to protect it.”
ONLINE PUBLIC HEARING
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the hearings will be held remotely. Members of the public can use the link below to access both hearings, and may participate online or by phone.
Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Time: 6 p.m.
WebEx link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6dd914ab0c9b2593dbb23321a36af245
WebEx password: Nk2BCEzm7P2
WebEx phone number: 1-415-655-0003
WebEx access code: 171 787 6586 (Please see information below regarding registering for, joining, and commenting at either public hearing.)
Registration must be completed by 12 Noon on April 14, 2021. For online registration issues, please call 919-707-9011 or email peter.johnston@ncdenr.gov by the registration deadline.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
Public comments are being received through April 30, 2021.
Public comments may be emailed with “Blue Ridge Paper Products” in the subject line to publiccomments@ncdenr.gov.
Comments will be considered in the final determinations of permit issuance and provisions, and variance removal.
