NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing a number of charges after reports say he assaulted a female subject and made several threats towards police officers and dispatchers on Friday, July 17.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as John E. Owens, 70, Highway 321. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, misuse of 911, commission of active terrorism, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved.
On Friday, Patricia H. Staten, 64, came to the Sheriff’s Office to file a domestic assault report. Sgt. Joey Owings spoke with Staten who said Owens allegedly assaulted her numerous times while threatening to kill her. Staten said during the argument, Owens reportedly pointed a firearm towards her and said, “I will kill you”.
Staten fled from the residence.
Sgt. Owings reported Staten had several bruises on her arms, legs and face. She was then transported to the Newport Medical Center for treatment.
According to the report, during the the day, Owens reportedly called central dispatch several times cursing at dispatchers and said he would “come after them” and “kill them”.
Owens also stated that if police came to his residence, he would kill them all.
Later that day, several officers went to Owens’ residence in order to arrest him. Upon arrival, Owens was found sitting in his truck and would not comply with deputies’ commands.
Deputy Blake Cupp deployed K9 Narco and the dog bit Owens on his leg.
Following a brief “tussle” Owens was placed under arrest.
He was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
No officers were injured while making the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.