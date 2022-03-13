Otha Rolen, at left, was recently named 2021 Ruritan of the Year. Rolen was presented a plaque to honor his contributions and service to the community.
Lynn Fillers, President of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club, presented the award. Rolen was also presented the “Ruritan Forever Award” earlier in the year. He has been a member for 48 years, having served as club president three times and is presently serving on the Board of Directors.
