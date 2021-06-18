NEWPORT—The individuals involved in a Monday afternoon crash at the intersection of Highway 160 and 321 have been identified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Belinda C. Hefner, 72, Newport, was traveling north on Highway 321 out of Newport at the time of the accident.
Christopher M. Lyons, 31, Bulls Gap, was traveling east on Highway 160 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of the two roads.
According to the crash report, Hefner’s vehicle struck Lyons’ in the passenger side door. Lyons and his passenger, Danielle L. Cureton, 29, Bulls Gap, were flown to UT Medical Center for treatment. Two juveniles were also in Lyons’ vehicle, but they were uninjured in the crash.
The report states that Hefner was also injured in the crash, but did not seek medical treatment. No charges have been filed.
