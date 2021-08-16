Tennessee's top health official said Monday that just halfway through August, the state has already shattered its single-month record for new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey told reporters the surge in COVID-19 patients "really tips the scales" in hospitals even if there aren't as many people currently hospitalized with the virus as there were during the January peak.
"An interesting and startling statistic is that in the first 15 days of August, we've had 1,023 hospitalizations," Piercey said during the video news conference. "That is higher than any other full month combined in the pandemic, which was November and it was in the 900s."
Currently, about 2,200 people are hospitalized in Tennessee with COVID-19, with 43 of them children, according to the state, compared to about 3,300 in January. Notably, the influx of patients led Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to say late last week that its adult hospital and emergency department are "completely full."
