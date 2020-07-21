NEWPORT—State Sen. Rusty Crowe, a candidate for the United States Congressional seat currently held by retiring Dr. Phil Roe, says “Washington needs a good dose of Tennessee. The polarization in Washington has left it broken; the two parties cannot work together.”
Crowe believes he has the ability to reunite Congress. “If President Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich can get together and get something done, the same as President Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill did, it can happen. There are still people on both sides of the aisle who want to work together but the leadership doesn’t.”
Currently serving in the Tennessee State Legislature as a state senator representing Washington, Carter, and Unicoi Counties, Crowe has thirty years of service as an elected public official. He also previously served Johnson and Hawkins Counties, but redistricting changed his area of representation.
Presently he is the second senior member in the Tennessee Legislature.
Born in Johnson City, he lived in Okinawa as a child before being sent back to Tennessee in 1962 to attend school at Washington College Academy. From there he went to ETSU and earned his degree in criminal justice.
Afterwards he moved to Atlanta to work for the FBI, going to school at night to complete his law degree at Atlanta Law School.
Leaving Atlanta, he returned to Johnson City where he worked at ETSU as an administrator and also as an adjunct instructor. He now works with Ballad Health with hospitals and clinics to help develop wound care and hyperbaric programs to help heal problem wounds.
Crowe points to the fact that he has worked with five Tennessee governors, starting with Ned McWherter “to put Tennessee on top. I’m proud of what we’ve done. Tennessee is Number 1 in just about every category: fiscal management, one of the lowest taxes percentage of personal income, a great AAA bond rating, and our rainy day fund is very solid.”
“Tennessee’s last two budgets have been balanced with no new debt, the first time this has been done in the history of the state. We’ve gotten this done using good old Tennessee conservative principles: less intrusive government, personal responsibility, faith and family.”
Crowe wants to take these principles to Washington. “There are three things we have to do: more jobs, rebooting the economy, and finding a way to make Congress work the way it was intended: for the nation and our people, instead of for the parties and ideological purposes.”
Crowe praises the “great tradition and history” of Congressmen serving Tennessee from this area, dating back to Jimmy Quillen. “He told me to treat the people I serve like they are my own family and I would be successful. He was right.”
Crowe, the first state legislator to give his constituents toll free access to his Nashville office, continued, “I would be proud to follow Quillen, Bill Jenkins, David Davis, and Phil Roe to Washington, to make everyone proud of my work.”
On the state level, he has served on the governor’s council representing veterans, currently chairing the State Health/Welfare Committee. “This parallels what Phil Roe has done in Washington,” Crowe explained, “and gives me the needed experience, so I won’t be treated like a normal freshman congressman.”
Crowe’s wife, the former Sarah Barron, is the daughter of a Presbyterian minister and a librarian. She holds a PhD in biomedical science and works for nuclear fuel services. The couple’s son John recently returned from a year’s mission trip to Albania and holds a pre-med degree from Milligan College. He is preparing to enter medical school with long-range plans to serve as a medical missionary. The couple’s daughter Katie is a veterinarian in Knoxville.
The Crowes are members of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City.
