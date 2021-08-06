NEWPORT—On Tuesday, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office helped a young woman who was taken against her will from her South Carolina home.
Deputies were dispatched to 406 McGaha Chapel Road in reference to a woman being held within the residence. While en route to the scene, dispatch advised that the female had made her way out of the home and was walking along McGaha Chapel Road. Sheriff Armando Fontes was the first on scene and made contact with the female.
The female advised law enforcement that her name was Kaneia Mayweathers, and stated that she had “been held against her will within the home,” and was brought to the residence from her home in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Mayweathers said that she asked multiple times to go back home, but was denied and had her phone taken away multiple times while trying to dial 911.
Maywethers additionally stated that “He had a knife and threatened to kill me.”
Deputies then attempted to make contact with the individual residing at 406 McGaha Chapel Road. The report states that deputies saw an individual look out the window and “close the items blocking the window.”
Deputy Jalynn Ensley made contact with a male and a female at the back door and detained them with the help of other deputies. While on scene deputies learned there may be another male in the residence. Deputies removed the side skirting to the home and detained another individual.
The male was identified as James Lavar Powell, 35, Canton, OH. Dispatch checked Powell for warrants and found multiple warrants for his arrest. Powell was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. In addition to the warrants he was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Interference with an Emergency Call.
