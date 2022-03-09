County leaders are closing in on a final spending plan for usage of American Rescue Plan funds. One portion of the plan calls for $2 million of the $6.9 million total to be used for a new county building.
That building could be the new home of several offices including the Election Commission. Additionally, plans call for it to be used as a meeting location for the County Legislative Body (CLB) and for storage space.
Budget Committee members met Monday afternoon to review the proposed county building project and see if any funds will be remaining once the building is constructed.
The request to review the project was made by commissioner Forest Clevenger after commissioner Casey Gilliam asked for more funds to be given to the Highway Department for paving. Their hope was to see any of the remaining dollars go to the department to offset the rising costs of materials.
The committee members voted to allocate the remaining funds to the department. Without knowing the exact costs associated with all of the ARP fund projects, a firm dollar amount has not been confirmed. Currently the remaining amount stands at $486,000. The proposal will go before the full CLB once again for a vote at their meeting on March 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.