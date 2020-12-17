The holiday season is finally upon us. Many homes have been decorated for the Holidays with pretty, twinkling lights. These lights are beautiful and lovely, but can become quite dangerous if the proper safety precautions are not taken. Many homes require the use of multiple extension cords and power strips to power up the holiday displays. Therefore, safety is extremely important during this time! Electrical fires greatly increase during this time of year.
Here are a few guidelines for extension cords to keep your holidays safe.
First, It is wise to choose a cord that has been certified by a nationally recognized testing lab. You can find this information on the security tag of the extension cord. Look for a certification label with statements from a reputable laboratory such as UL, ETL, or CSA.
Visit the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) website for more details. Before using an extension cord, make sure it is free from any damage. Never nail or staple extension cords to walls or baseboards. This damages the wire insulation and is dangerous. Extension cords are designed to be used for a temporary basis, not for long term use.
They are not designed to be ran through walls or ceilings. This can cause overheating and is a fire hazard. Always make sure you are using the extension cord for it’s intended purpose. For example, use outdoor extension cords outside and indoor extension cords inside. It is not safe to place an extension cord at an angle or to position it in any way that pinches or binds the cord.
When plugging things into the extension cord, insert plugs fully so that no part of the prong is exposed while the cord is in use. Do not try to alter any cords by removing the third prong, called a ground pin, in order to make it fit. This is extremely dangerous.
Cocke County’s Fire Chief, Keith Large, addressed holiday fire safety and gave great insight saying, “Fire safety during the holiday season is something that has been addressed for many years but not taken seriously. In my 30+ year career I've answered many calls during the holiday season usually more towards the week of Christmas than any other time during the yule tide season.
“Concerning indoor and outdoor lights, use only lights after being inspected and for outdoor lights make sure they are UL (Underwriters Laboratories) approved for outdoor use. As far as extension cords go, same applies with using only UL approved cords also and only cords specified for use in outdoor environments that can become wet to lessen electrocution and electrical shortages.
“Also, never overload outlets or use multiple power strips as this can cause overloading of a circuit which can lead to fires. Lastly be sure working smoke and or carbon monoxide detectors are installed and checked monthly.”
Following these simple safety tips can prevent dangerous mistakes this holiday season.
