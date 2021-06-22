COCKE COUNTY—County Legislative Body members tackled a lengthy agenda Monday evening as they met in the Cocke County High School auditorium. Commissioners voted to move two pennies into tourism marketing for the 2021-22 fiscal year. A penny of the tax rate is roughly $61,000.
In total, $122,000 will now be used to promote tourism and the adventure industry in Cocke County. The normal budget for tourism marketing is $25,000 per year.
The motion was made by commissioner Forest Clevenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.