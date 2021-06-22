Rafting 2020 numbers
More than 238,000 rafters paid to enjoy the local streams in Cocke County during 2020, which brought in a total of $398,770 to the county coffers. The pandemic slowed the start of the rafting season, but companies rebounded to make 2020 the second most successful year in county rafting history.

 FILE PHOTO

COCKE COUNTY—County Legislative Body members tackled a lengthy agenda Monday evening as they met in the Cocke County High School auditorium. Commissioners voted to move two pennies into tourism marketing for the 2021-22 fiscal year. A penny of the tax rate is roughly $61,000.

In total, $122,000 will now be used to promote tourism and the adventure industry in Cocke County. The normal budget for tourism marketing is $25,000 per year.

The motion was made by commissioner Forest Clevenger.

