COCKE COUNTY—Telephone-based mass notifications systems are used by thousands of public safety agencies across the U.S. to warn citizens about local emergencies, hazards and other threats.
Now Cocke County announces that they have selected Hyper-Reach to help bring this same life-saving capability to the area. Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety. The county expects to have the service fully operational by the end of July 2022.
The new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text, and email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired. The system sends thousands of these messages to geographically targeted households in seconds and can simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media, as well as sending broadcast messages to most current mobile telephones (made since 2011) in an affected area by providing access to FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.
The county plans to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards, criminal activity, and missing persons. Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones and community and Weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones and email addresses are only included when people enroll.
Residents and people who work in Cocke County are encouraged to enroll now (using a county address) either by calling or texting “Alert” to (423) 237-7470 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/tncockesignup.html.
Citizens can get emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and following the Alexa-provided instructions. With more than 50-million US households using Alexa devices, there are obviously hundreds of County residents with Alexa units.
Citizens can also download the “Hyper-Reach Anywhere” app on their smartphone. “Hyper-Reach Anywhere” is a free smartphone app that allows individual citizens to manage and monitor the alerts they receive, both for their home and office addresses and for other addresses they care about such as those of elderly relatives or friends.
“We’re honored to have been selected by Cocke County Tennessee to provide its emergency alerts,” said Sam Asher, President of Hyper-Reach. “It’s gratifying to be part of an effort to save lives and protect property and we take that responsibility very seriously.”
The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency operates out of Newport, Tennessee under the Direction of Joe Esway. The Agency Mission is to preserve life, property, and agriculture through a comprehensive emergency management program of thoughtful planning, effective and responsible communication, training and development, preparedness, timely response, and disaster recovery.
“Put simply, the job of every Emergency Responder in the county is to protect the citizens of Cocke County as effectively and efficiently as humanly possible. We conduct extensive research every time there is a need to enhance our capability, and select the path that works best for us while remaining fiscally responsible with taxpayer money.” said Joe Esway, Director of Emergency Management and Preparedness for Cocke County.
“We reviewed all the major vendors for emergency notification service, spoke to our bordering agencies in Emergency Management, and Hyper-Reach gave us all of the features and benefits we required at a competitive price.
"We are excited about this new capability, the potential for preserving life, and limiting the expense of emergency response by getting out in front of a disaster with timely, accurate, and consistent information”
Esway went on to say, “The research and planning for a mass notification system followed directly after the Christmas Eve snowstorm of 2020. County residents, visitors traveling to their cabin rentals, and commercial vehicles became disabled by accumulative snow and ice. E-911 was averaging close to one hundred calls for help every 30 minutes.
"Emergency crews worked steadily and tirelessly for three days to rescue people and recover vehicles from county roadways. It was at the county after action briefing several days after this incident where we put mass notification at the front of most everything else. Had a system like this been in existence that night, traffic could have been diverted and residents and visitors would have been advised to remain home until the storm passed. No life was lost in this event, but the inconvenience, danger, and expense of that single event would have paid for this system several times over.”
The Director has chosen July 11 to roll out the initial test messages to the public and officially launch this life-saving mechanism for Cocke County.
Hyper-Reach (www.hyper-reach.com) is a mass notification system with over 15 years of experience in emergency messaging. Hyper-Reach sends messages via automated telephone calls, text messaging (SMS), email, and social media, such as Twitter. Other uses of Hyper-Reach include Amber alerts, toxic chemical warnings, and armed shooter alerts. In addition to 911 centers, Hyper-Reach is used by Emergency Management Agencies, law enforcement, educational institutions, and corporations.
