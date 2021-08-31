The state Court of Criminal Appeals last week affirmed a judgment upholding convictions in the case of James Douglas Black, convicted of murder in the 2012 shooting deaths of a man and woman from Newport.
Black, 58, was convicted by a Greene County Criminal Court jury of first-degree murder for the March 2012 shooting deaths of 20-year-old Cortney A. Thompson and 21-year-old Terrance L. Stewart.
The bodies of Thompson and Stewart, who lived together, were found on the morning of March 11, 2012, near a gravel access road under the Newport Highway bridge close to the Cocke County line.
