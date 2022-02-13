An employee of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office was terminated last week after reports say he assaulted an inmate at the County Jail. Bryson David Hance, age 21 of Parrottsville, was hired in January as a court security officer, according to a press release from Chief Deputy C.J. Ball.
On Wednesday, February 9, Misty Rodriquez was brought to the jail for processing after being arrested that morning. Reports state that she was found to have an active warrant in the system for a prior incident.
A corrections officer asked Hance to serve Rodriquez with the warrant while she was in custody. According to the report, prior to being served Rodriquez began to ask questions about her medication and “became upset when she was told that it would have to wait until she could be seen by the nurse.”
A verbal argument began to escalate where Hance allegedly began to “shout and cuss” at Roqriquez. Reports say that Hance got behind Rodriquez, lifted her up and carried her down the hall to cell number five. A corrections officer followed them down the hall and opened the cell door.
The report states that Hance “shoved Rodriquez through the cell door causing her to fall approximately 12 feet, hitting her head and sustaining several bruises on her body. Rodriquez lost a tooth during the incident.”
Chief Deputy Ball said that Hance was on new hire probation when the incident occurred. After the administration was notified of the incident, Hance was charged with assault and terminated by the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
