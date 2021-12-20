The Newport Plain Talk is currently searching for former Conagra employees who are willing to share their story for an upcoming article.
The article will focus on how the closure of the longtime company has impacted the community and what's next for that plant.
Anyone that would like to be featured can contact the Plain Talk at 423-623-6171. Individuals can remain anonymous if need be.
Hours for the Newport Plain Talk are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.