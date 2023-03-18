During the regular monthly meeting of the Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday evening, action was taken regarding future development of the downtown area.
Ordinance 2023-04, amending the Municipal Code Title 8 Alcoholic Beverages regarding adding outdoor serving areas in the downtown C-1 zone, was discussed then passed.
Community Development Director Gary Carver explained the current law applies to Fox and Hounds and Grease Rack and establishments adjacent to residential areas. The law says that in those areas, a blind fence, or a privacy fence, is required to block the view of those on the patio from those in residential areas.
“This is strictly for the downtown area where the new developments are being planned,” Carver said.
He pointed out that the former Newport Hardware building, which will be known as the Duncan and Greer Center, plans to have a restaurant that will have a patio area with live entertainment.
The ordinance indicates there must be a barrier between the patio and the street which prevents people from the street from walking directly into the patio and those on the patio from walking directly onto the street, but it does not have to be tall enough to block the view.
“This is to allow people to see that there is live music and dining, so it will encourage them to come in and patronize that business,” Carver said.
City Administrator James Finchum explained that the current law does not allow outdoor dining where people passing on the street can watch, or where individuals outside consuming alcohol are visible to the public.
“We are not promoting drinking by any means,” Finchum said. “We are more restrictive here than in most towns. It is common with these kinds of businesses to be visible, and our current restrictions can hurt us from recruiting restaurants into the downtown area.”
“This will not affect the privacy fence requirements in other areas,” Carver pointed out. This is just for the downtown area. We need to adapt the law in regards to downtown development.”
The ordinance passed on the first reading with a vote of 3-2, with Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger, Alderman Mike Hansel and Alderman Steve Smith voting “yes.” Vice Mayor Connie Ball and Alderman Randy Ragan voted “no.”
Ball asked if there were laws regarding the hours that live entertainment can be performed downtown. Carver responded that the noise cutoff is 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.
Ottinger asked if the live entertainment will affect those who will be living in the former First Baptist Church building when that project is completed.
“If you are living in a commercial area, you can expect these kinds of things,” Carver said. He said although he hasn’t seen the specs for the church project, he would expect there would be a buffer or some kind of soundproofing considering the railroad tracks and the main road passing through town.
“If you buy a condo off Market Square in Knoxville, you know it won’t be quiet on the weekend,” Finchum added. “But you are within walking distance to amenities, and that is why people choose to live in the commercial districts.”
In other business, the board voted unanimously to sell two one-acre riverfront lots to WU Holdings, LLC, for $17,500. The purchase is being negotiated through Daybreak Real Estate Holdings. The buyer will pay the $2,500 fee to the real estate agency.
Aaron McMahan, of Daybreak Real Estate Holdings, said plans are for a two-story development. The developer has plans for residential, retail and restaurant projects in the downtown area.
Carver said there still would be a park, it would just be scaled down in size. Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery also pointed out that that greenway will remain attached through the area.
Ball expressed concerns about parking for downtown businesses.
“We need to take care of those who are here now while we are recruiting more businesses to the area,” he said.
McMahan pointed out there are 190 public parking spaces downtown, and 37 more spaces could be added along Mims Avenue. Additional spaces could be added along McMahan and Woodlawn.
Carver pointed out that the existing public parking spaces are never completely full.
“Parking availability will grow with the need,” Finchum said.
The board also gave unanimous approval for the city to apply for a $1 million ARC grant, which would be used for streetscape improvements.
“We are looking for other funds as well because $1 million does not go as far as it used to,” said Carver. “This could be a real game changer. We can take a rundown area along Woodlawn and turn it into a beautiful place where people will enjoy walking around.”
He pointed out the city was asked to apply for the grant, and they should get a response regarding it by the fall.
The city’s welcome center, which will be located in the Tanner Building, is expected to open in April. Finchum reported the awning had been put up, but the lettering had not yet been added. He introduced Monica Hommel, who will serve as the manager for the welcome center.
“We are really pleased with her enthusiasm and ideas. She has been working diligently at getting the center ready. She is definitely the right person for the job,” Finchum said.
