NEWPORT—Cocke County’s newest Clerk took her oath of office Monday Jan. 4 at the courthouse.
The County Legislative Body appointed Shalee’ McClure to the position during their December meeting.
McClure will serve the remaining term of former Clerk Jan Brockwell.
Judge Carter Moore administered the oath of office with a small number of McClure’s family and friends present for the ceremony.
Upon being nominated and selected to serve in the position McClure said, “I am speechless, humbled and grateful for this opportunity and the support from the County Legislative Body to serve my county as County Clerk.
“I have been employed at the Clerk’s Office for 17 years and I am very passionate and involved in the daily duties of the office. I want to thank Janice Butler for taking a chance on me 17 years ago, and to Jan Brockwell for recommending me to finish her term. Thank you to everyone, especially my fiancé, Rusty Giles, my children, my family and friends for their continuous support.”
Employees of the Clerk’s Office also took their oath of office Monday morning.
Lydia Shelton, Nicole Wiley, Megan Revis, Danielle Smith, Terra Stuart and Lesley Wylie were reinstalled as Deputy Clerks.
Gary Hagerman and Judy Hensley were reinstalled to manage the Driver’s License department.
