NEWPORT—Executive Committee members of the Cocke County Partnership and Economic Development Commission met last week to receive updates from various departments.
Lucas Graham, Partnership President, told the committee that projects are slowly picking up steam coming out of the holiday season.
He said the last few weeks have been busy, as several companies have site visits planned for this week.
Project Sun is currently in the contract discussion phase of the recruitment process.
“They will have conceptual drawings to present, and things are progressing well. There was some sticker shock due to construction prices that caught them off guard. They’re trying to get the contracts in place to move forward,” Graham said.
Work continues on the design process for the county’s new bike trail system.
Graham said COVID-19 has slowed the process, but he expects to meet with the designer in the coming days.
It will take at least a month to study the area in which the 50-75 acre trail system will be placed.
Graham plans to hold several meetings to discuss the plans and overall design of the trails.
“We will have a kick off meeting with everyone and a team charrette at the end of March to discuss the design. Once we have the final draft of the feasibility study and conceptual layout we will invite regional bike enthusiasts and others for a brainstorming session on what the trails and features might look like. Hopefully COVID doesn’t impact the scheduling.”
Graham also mentioned the work that Mayor Crystal Ottinger has done to bring awareness to Blue Ridge Paper Products’ wastewater permit.
Ottinger has contacted Sen. Steve Southerland and Rep. Jeremy Faison for their support in preventing the company from further polluting the Pigeon River.
“TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) is working with NC officials on this situation,” Graham said.
“This is a significant thing we are facing with the potential impact to our tourism industry. The State Tourism Director and Economic Development Commissioner have been contacted as well.”
The public hearing to discuss the permit changes is scheduled for April 14 at 6 p.m.
Linda Lewanski, Tourism Director, spoke to board members about the upswing in outdoor activities due to COVID-19.
She said the National Geographic website that promotes the Tennessee River Valley Geotourism Stewardship Council saw an increase of 52% last year in terms of site visits.
According to Lewanski, Cocke County will once again host a group of travel writers that will highlight outdoor activities and locations around the county.
Some will focus on bird watching and horseback riding, and Lewanski hopes others will write about mountain biking.
Lewanski was happy to announce the department received reimbursement of CARES Act funds that were used for the new reader board at the Tanner Building.
The Partnership, Tourism Department and Chamber of Commerce have all moved into the building that also hosts classes for Walters State Community College.
Lewanski also reported that Keep Cocke County Beautiful will hold a clean up event at the Foothills Parkway on April 24.
Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey briefed the board on upcoming events, while announcing the cancellation of another.
The chamber will host their annual law update on February 4 with Wimberly Lawson.
The firm will discuss issues employers may face during the pandemic.
This will mark the ninth year of the event.
A new event being offered by the chamber will run Feb. 8 through Feb. 14.
Ramsey said 20 businesses have already signed up for the Chocolate Crawl.
“Businesses will put out chocolate whenever they are open. This is a friendly way to promote businesses and encourage people to shop local,” Ramsey said.
“We are asking for businesses to sign up and we already have 20 on our list. This is a COVID safe way to drive traffic to these businesses.”
Ramsey announced the Partnership and Chamber have decided to cancel the annual legislative breakfast due to COVID.
She said the organization couldn’t, “see a way of doing the event comfortably.”
The event will be held again in 2022, and the date has been set for Friday, March 4.
