COCKE COUNTY—Mitch Fine is announcing his candidacy for the office of Cocke County Trustee in the upcoming 2022 election.
Fine is a graduate of Cosby High School. He holds a bachelor's degree from Tusculum University Fine is currently an educator in the Cocke County School System.
Before becoming an educator, Fine began his working career at his father's business. From a very young age he learned the importance of responsibility. He also has over twenty years of industrial experience in both production-level and supervisory positions.
Fine was elected and served one term on the Cocke County Legislative Body where he was a member of the county budget committee all four years.
Fine believes loyalty, honesty, dedication, and accountability are some of the most important tools for success. He wants to ensure the citizens of Cocke County that the office of Trustee will continue to be operated with the utmost honesty and integrity.
He is willing to work hard as your next county trustee to help ensure that Cocke County continues to grow and serve its communities and citizens the best that it possibly can.
Fine is the son of the late Ike and Maggie Fine. He is married to the former Rita Faye Haney. He and is family attend Unity Baptist Church. He humbly asks for your vote and support.
